Palm Coast mayor issues proclamation to city: "Stay home"

The beaches are closed, picturesque tree-lined trails are shut down.

Now, the mayor of Palm Coast is taking things one step further, issuing a proclamation.

“Sheltering in place is really what we’re asking,” said Mayor Milissa Holland.

Her proclamation is asking folks to stay at home and limit their movement and gatherings with other individuals “who are not their immediate family,” the proclamation reads.

“It enables us to make sure we are taking every precaution. We know there’s a lack of testing so we’re not even sure if we can pinpoint how many cases exist in our community,” Mayor Holland said.

While the proclamation is an “ask”, not an act of enforcement, Kyle Seminara says he gets it.

“I think people should stay in their houses and maybe close the bridges out here to the barrier island, keep tourists away. That’s what the problem is. Young kids don’t know what to do. They think its Spring Break, but they’re killing all the old people,” Seminara said referring to the throngs of spring breakers on the beaches last week.

Seminara says he’s only leaving his house to go surfing in St. Augustine.

“I’m not going anywhere. I got three months-worth of food, alcohol, cigarettes. I haven’t gone to the store in over a week,” he said.

Marcy Leonard doesn’t like it, but thinks its necessary.

“I get it, I do. I do. It’s an inconvenience, but if it’s going to get this over with quicker and get us back to our lives quicker, it’s alright,” Leonard said.

As long as she can continue her afternoon drives with the top down on her convertible, she’s fine.

“Just taking a ride. Needed to get out. Cabin fever," she said.

She’s getting as close to the beach as possible to smell the salt air.

“It’s medicinal,” Leonard said.