Palm Coast man arrested for aggravated animal cruelty, dog strangled to death

A Palm Coast man was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty after investigators say he strangled a dog to death earlier this year.

What we know:

Howard Blair, 55, was taken into custody by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on May 29 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, the case stems from an incident in January when deputies responded to an animal complaint at a residence in Palm Coast and found that a 15-month-old American Bulldog/Labrador Retriever mix named Nutmeg had died the previous night.

Howard Blair | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

According to officials, the investigation revealed that Blair killed Nutmeg by strangulation after she bit another dog during feeding. Deputies said he then wrapped the dog’s body in a blanket, placed her in a plastic bin, and buried her in the backyard.

A warrant was obtained for Blair’s arrest on May 27, and he was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

What they're saying:

"I commend our deputies for thoroughly investigating this case," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "If you hurt or kill an innocent animal, we will find you and put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong."

