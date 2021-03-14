Palm Bay police capture armed man after hours-long manhunt

article

Palm Bay police said an armed man at the center of an hours-long manhunt Sunday afternoon was taken into custody.

Officers said the man is a person of interest tied to a homicide investigation in Martin County.

Officers said investigators made contact with the person after receiving a tip from a resident.

During the capture, the subject was shot after failing to cooperate with officers, according to officials.

The man was taken into custody in the 400 block of Karney Avenue, near the intersection of Karney Avenue and Dogwood Street. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

No investigators were hurt in the capture, according to officials.