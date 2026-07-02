Palm Bay considers buying former golf course for park and stormwater projects

The Brief Palm Bay is considering buying a 135-acre abandoned golf course for parks, trails and stormwater improvements. Residents support preserving the land as open space instead of allowing new housing development. The property is appraised at $7 million, but the owner is seeking $10.5 million.



Palm Bay officials are considering purchasing a long-abandoned golf course in the Bayside Lakes area.

The move could preserve the more than 130-acre property for public use instead of future residential development.

The backstory:

The City Council is expected to discuss acquiring the former golf course, which has remained vacant and overgrown for years. City leaders have proposed using the property for amenities including walking trails, a regional park, stormwater retention and additional water wells.

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Residents have long opposed proposals to redevelop the site with hundreds of homes, saying the abandoned property has deteriorated but should remain open space. Several neighbors voiced support for the city acquiring the land for recreational and community uses.

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The proposed purchase, however, has raised concerns over cost. City officials said the property has been appraised at about $7 million, while the owner is seeking $10.5 million.

According to the property owner, the higher asking price reflects years of planning and engineering work, including environmental studies, traffic analysis, utility planning, wetland evaluations and multiple project redesigns.

City officials said any purchase would need to balance the long-term benefits of preserving the property with responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

What's next:

The proposal is scheduled for discussion during the Palm Bay City Council meeting Thursday evening, where residents are expected to weigh in.