Disney’s new high-tech trash cans could disrupt EPCOT dining tradition

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The Brief Disney is testing solar-powered trash cans that automatically compact waste at EPCOT. Their curved tops prevent visitors from using the bins as makeshift dining tables. The change comes ahead of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival.



Walt Disney World is testing new solar-powered trash cans at EPCOT that can automatically compact garbage, but their design is disrupting an unusual tradition among some park visitors: using trash cans as tables.

The new bins can run on solar power or electricity and are designed to compact waste automatically, allowing them to hold more garbage.

How are new trash cans different?

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Unlike Disney’s traditional trash cans, however, the new models do not have flat tops. That means visitors can no longer easily place food trays, drinks or other items on them.

Using Disney trash cans as makeshift tables began as something of a joke but has become common among some visitors, particularly during busy food festivals, said Tharin White of EYNTK.info.

Theme park expert Jeremiah Good said the practice became popular enough that a small cottage industry developed around it. At one point, visitors could even buy tablecloths designed to fit over Disney trash cans for what amounted to makeshift park picnics.

The timing of the new bins has drawn attention because they are being tested primarily at EPCOT ahead of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, when visitors often carry food and drinks from booths around the park and table space can be difficult to find.

The festival is scheduled to run from Aug. 27 through Nov. 21.

Disney has not said whether the new trash cans will become permanent or whether additional bins will be installed.

Theme park observers say Disney has previously adjusted park features in response to guest feedback. White pointed to Toy Story Land, where Disney added umbrellas and later more permanent shade after visitors complained about a lack of protection from the sun.

For now, visitors accustomed to turning EPCOT’s trash cans into impromptu dining tables may have to find somewhere else to set down their food.