Man arrested after multi-hour SWAT standoff in Palm Bay: officials

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The Brief After several hours, Walker surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. Police said Walker sustained a few minor scrapes and was covered in insulation after hiding in the attic during the standoff.



The Palm Bay Police Department’s SWAT team executed a pre-planned search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Garvey Road SW on Friday.

What we know:

During the operation, 32-year-old Johnathan Walker refused to exit the residence, resulting in a multi-hour standoff. After several hours, Walker surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Following the surrender, members of the department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a search of the residence and located large quantities of narcotics, along with three stolen firearms.

Authorities reported the seizure of:

2.3 pounds of cocaine

4 ounces of fentanyl

2 ounces of methamphetamine

3 stolen firearms

Police said Walker sustained a few minor scrapes and was covered in insulation after hiding in the attic during the standoff.

The Palm Bay Police Department also thanked the community for its patience while a portion of Garvey Road was closed during the incident. The department acknowledged the assistance of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, which provided one of its robots to assist officers during the operation.