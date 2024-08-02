Expand / Collapse search

Palm Bay adds school zone cameras with $100 fines for speeding drivers

Published  August 2, 2024 4:21pm EDT
Palm Bay
PALM BAY, Fla. - The City of Palm Bay is implementing school zone cameras starting in the upcoming 2024-25 school year, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. 

The school zone cameras are being introduced to "address safety concerns and improve traffic compliance," police said. 

The cameras will operate at the following times when school is in session:

  • From 30 minutes before school starts 
  • Throughout the school day
  • Up to 30 minutes after school ends 

"The primary goal of this enforcement measure is to encourage drivers to adhere to speed limits and enhance safety for all road users," police said. 

Drivers who go faster than the posted school zone limit by 11 mph or more will be cited. These civil infractions carry a fine of $100 and do not result in points on a driver's license or affect insurance rates. 