Owners of dogs that mauled 8-year-old Florida boy to appear in court

The Brief The owners of two dogs that mauled an 8-year-old boy to death in Volusia County last year are expected in court. Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil have been charged with tampering with evidence in the case. Michael Millett, 8, died on Jan. 13, 2025 after he was mauled by two dogs in his Volusia County neighborhood.



The owners of the dogs that mauled an 8-year-old boy to death in Volusia County last year are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil are charged with tampering with evidence—a third-degree felony. Franco is also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

Amanda Franco, left, and Brandy Hodil. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The charges stem from an incident in January 2025 when Michael Millett, 8, was attacked by two dogs while riding his bike in his neighborhood.

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The backstory:

Michael Millett

According to investigators, Michael was riding his bike with friends on Jan. 13, 2025, when he went to pet the dogs and was mauled.

Michael had 12 bite wounds, a broken neck and a broken leg. Witnesses called 911 and began CPR on Michael, but he did not survive his injuries, according to Volusia County deputies.

The dogs involved in the attack were euthanized.

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Franco and Hodil, owners of the dogs, are accused of deliberately deleting messages about their dogs' "violent tendencies" and history.

Michael's family has expressed frustration with the charges. Tiffani Connell, Michael's mother, previously told FOX 35 that she was against any plea deal for Franco and Hodil.