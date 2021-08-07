School supply giveaway in Oviedo

article

This is the 13th year Seminole County nonprofit Hope Helps is handing out school supplies to local families in need.

Nashwa Shenouda and her family recently moved to Florida from Egypt. She says they appreciate the help. "It's very nice," she said, "I don't believe it!"

She says her three sons are looking forward to starting school.

"Yeah, they are excited. It's the first time to join the American system."

They - and other families - are collecting school supplies, toiletries, clothes and more.

More than 200 students registered for Saturday's event. Each one is going to get supplies worth about $115.

Unlike last year, this year's event was held indoors but with socially-distanced groups and everyone in masks.

"The kids get to come in today, look at backpacks. They put it on their front and put the supplies in the backpack and walk around and get what they need. They get to choose, kind of like they're shopping," said Joan Faulkner, Hope Helps Chief Executive Officer.

Star Wars characters also showed up to surprise the students.

Volunteers like Colleen Myers say it feels great to help.

"My kids have been fortunate that they did have the school supplies to go back," Myers said, "so helping them help others gets them excited."