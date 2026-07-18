1 dead in Orange County shooting, deputies say

The Brief The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Pamlico Street, according to deputies. There is no threat o the public following the incident.



One person has died following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Pamlico Street around 10:40 a.m., according to officials.

Deputies located a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene. He was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to officials.

Victim or suspect information has not yet been released.

OCSO said there is no threat to the public.