Overturned fire truck involved in deadly crash in Daytona Beach

A Daytona Beach fire truck overturned after a car crashed into it on Saturday.

Officials say the driver of the other car died in the crash.

It happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Investigators said the fire truck was pulling out of a parking lot while trying to make a left turn.

Officials said they believe the car was speeding when it hit the fire truck on its side, forcing the truck to flip over.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the firefighters are expected to be OK.