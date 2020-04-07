Over 300,000 people have recovered from coronavirus across world, according to Johns Hopkins

As of Tuesday, April 7, there were more than 300,000 people who have recovered after becoming infected with COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.



The bulk of the recoveries were in China, with the nation reporting more than 77,000 individuals having recovered. Wuhan, China served as the initial epicenter of the global outbreak.



Spain, Germany, Iran and Italy also have reported recoveries in the tens of thousands, based on Johns Hopkins' data. In the United States, there were more than 21,000 recoveries.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The U.S. remains the country with the most current COVID-19 cases, with more than 396,000 individuals infected.

tPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying the international group had “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also played down the release of January memos from a senior adviser that represented an early warning of a possible coronavirus pandemic, saying he had not seen them at the time. But he turned his anger on the WHO, first declaring that he would cut off U.S. funding for the organization, then backtracking and saying he would “strongly consider” such a move.

Trump said the international group had “called it wrong” on the virus and that the organization was “very China-centric" in its approach, suggesting that the WHO had gone along with Beijing's efforts months ago to minimize the severity of the outbreak. The WHO has praised China for its transparency on the virus, even though there has been reason to believe that more people died of COVID-19 than the country’s official tally.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.