Over 3,000 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shop recalled over injury hazard

A recall has been issued for more than 3,000 gun holsters sold at Bass Pro Shop for an injury hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters are being recalled because the holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it.

"When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander."

The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.

The recall affects about 3,100 holsters that were sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the commission. Consumers should immediately stop using the holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund at 888-334-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET for a refund.