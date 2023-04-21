Expand / Collapse search

Othal Wallace: Change of venue for murder trial granted for accused Daytona Beach police officer killer

Volusia County
The trial for the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer will be moved to another county. Othal Wallace could now face a judge in either Leon, Broward or Alachua counties. Wallace is accused of killing Officer Jason Raynor in June of 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The trial for Othal Wallace, the man facing first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, could now be held in either Leon, Broward or Alachua counties.

A judge granted the request of Wallace's attorneys to move the trial venue out of Volusia County during a court hearing Friday morning.

According to investigators, Wallace shot the 26-year-old officer on the evening of June 23, 2021, while Raynor was checking for suspicious activity near an apartment complex on Kingston Street in Daytona Beach. 

Pictured: Jason Raynor

Raynor was hospitalized for nearly two months after the shooting and ultimately died of his injuries. 

Officers scrambled to find Wallace after the shooting, sparking a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually tracked down in a treehouse near Georgia days later.

Othal Wallace, suspect accused of killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor, appears for a court hearing on April 21, 2023. 

The State Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty against Wallace. 