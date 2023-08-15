Osceola County testing AI system to help look for weapons on school campuses

A new artificial intelligence program will be tested in schools to help keep students safe.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Tuesday explained to school board members how AI would help spot weapons in schools, by connecting to a school’s camera system.

"We’re trying to save lives, save response time, and prevent mass casualties by implementing a gun or weapons recognition type technology," Sheriff Marcos Lopez told FOX 35 News. "It’s software in the system that will tie into the systems already, and they’ll be able to recognize these types of threats."

For example, if there is a school shooter, the system could identify the gun and tell law enforcement where exactly the threat is on campus. "We’re doing a test pilot first. We’re making sure the system’s accurate," the sheriff said.

School board member Julius Melendez said they are being proactive with security. "We want our parents to know we take safety and security seriously," he added.

Sheriff Lopez says, "With the school board cameras we can be one central unified command."

We asked parents what they thought. "It’s a good thing here. We know how the world is a dangerous place," said Marcos Maura. But Travis Moore said, "I’d rather rely more on our officers."

Sheriff Lopez said both school resource officers and AI would be used together. Officials won’t say when or where the testing will take place for security reasons.

"So if you see us order it and expand the program you know the data test was successful, and we’re going ahead and moving forward with it," Melendez explained.

Sheriff Lopez said they’re researching to see how much everything will cost. He said the school district and law enforcement could even split the expenses.

