Florida school employee accused of grabbing student by neck, slamming him to ground, deputies say

article

A Florida high school employee could face a child abuse charge after he allegedly lifted a student by his shirt and neck, and threw him to the ground, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies said Christopher Ferguson, 26, was booked into the Osceola County Jail under suspicion of child abuse.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee, Florida, on April 4, after the student told deputies that he was talking to his classmates and said a racial slur.

Ferguson reportedly told the student he could not talk like that and was asked to leave the classroom.

MORE NEWS: Attorney: Central Florida cheer coach is being falsely accused of molesting girls

When class was over, the student, who was waiting for his girlfriend, reportedly told her that Ferguson was "in his feelings."

Deputies said Ferguson overheard this and asked the student to come back. When the student repeated what he said, deputies said Ferguson grabbed him by the shirt and neck and "lifted him up to the ceiling" before slamming him on the ground.

The boy reportedly had red marks on his neck and chest. Deputies said there is video footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for the school district said Ferguson was a campus monitor at the school and not a teacher, as listed in the arrest report. He had been with the school for less than a week and resigned on Monday, the district said.

The student's family was notified and the Department of Children and Families were also notified.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.