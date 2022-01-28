Osceola High School on lockdown after reports of student with weapon, officials say

article

Osceola High School has been placed on lockdown after there were reports of a student who may have a weapon, the district said Friday.

The school district posted this message on Facebook:

"This is an important message for our Osceola High School and Thacker Avenue Elementary School families:

Osceola High School is currently in a red lockdown as a precaution, as there is a report that a student may have a weapon on campus. Law enforcement is on campus investigating, and all students and staff are safe. Parents are asked to not come to campus as no one will be allowed to enter or leave the campus at this time. All after school activities have been cancelled.

Thacker Avenue Elementary School is also in a lockdown as a precaution.

We will notify you when law enforcement has lifted the lockdown. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

