Osceola deputy set to stand trial after allegedly setting man on fire

The trial for an Osceola County deputy starts Monday.

Deputy David Crawford is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly firing his taser at a man, causing him to burst into flames.

"During the trial, I'm sure they're going to look at what policies were in place at the time, the type of training the officer received, how the use of the taser and under what circumstances it was applicable or allowed, per policy," said former Orlando Police chief, Orlando Rolon.

Rolon said law enforcement was trained about the use of tasers around flammable substances. "It is well known in law enforcement that the use of a taser where flammable chemicals are present could potentially ignite."

Deputies say they tracked Jean Barreto Baerga to an Orange County Wawa gas station after they caught him driving his bike recklessly. That’s where they confronted him when Crawford allegedly fired his taser.

Barreto was burned over 75 percent of his body and underwent millions of dollars in medical treatment. Crawford is facing misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence with personal injury.

Barreto's attorney Mark Nejame said there must be some deterrent to what deputy Crawford allegedly did. "It'll cause the taxpayers of Osceola County millions. There should be consequences, because how else do we stop this type of activity from happening again?"