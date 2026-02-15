1 person in custody after shooting incident at Kay Jewelers in Gainesville near Oaks Mall

The Brief Gainesville Police are investigating shots fired inside a Kay Jewelers near The Oaks Mall on Feb. 14. Previous reports said the shooting took place inside the mall, but police later confirmed there was not an active shooter in the mall. One person is in custody related to the incident as police work to identify more people involved.



Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a jewelry store near The Oaks Mall, Saturday night.

What we know:

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a shooting involving three suspects and one victim that took place at Kay Jewelers near the Oaks Mall on Feb. 14.

Previous reports said the shooting took place at the mall – saying dispatch recieved multiple calls of an active shooter inside – but officials later confirmed that no active shooter was inside the mall and no one was shot.

Rather, police determined that a man and woman were shopping at Kay Jewelers when three male suspects entered the store and "jumped" the man, Gainesville Police said. As the victim was falling down, he pulled out a gun and fired it, police said.

The man and the three suspects ran away.

The Alachua County Sheriff's office later found the man a few blocks away and the gun was found in a nearby drain, police said.

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify additional people involved.