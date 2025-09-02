Osceola deputies arrest 3 teens after operating equipment in Kissimmee construction site break-in

The Brief Three teens were arrested after breaking into a Kissimmee construction site and driving heavy equipment, deputies said. Aviation units tracked them as they fled on foot, leading to their capture. The suspects admitted to the crime and face burglary and felony charges.



Three teens were arrested after they broke into a construction site in Kissimmee and caused thousands of dollars in damage, deputies said.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened around 3:49 a.m. on Aug. 22 at an active construction site on Old Lake Wilson Road. Surveillance video from the sheriff’s aviation unit captured the suspects — ages 15, 17 and 18 — operating two forklifts and a scissor lift after sneaking in through a gap in the fence.

When patrol deputies arrived, the suspects fled on foot, but aviation crews directed ground units to their hiding spot. All three were arrested without incident. Investigators said the teens admitted to entering the site and driving the equipment, which caused at least $5,000 in damage.

The suspects were charged with burglary, trespassing on a posted construction site, felony criminal mischief and resisting without violence. The two juveniles were booked into the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center, and the 18-year-old was taken to the Osceola County Jail.

Authorities said the sheriff’s aviation division continues its proactive surveillance of construction sites and other high-risk areas from the air.