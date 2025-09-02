Expand / Collapse search

Osceola deputies arrest 3 teens after operating equipment in Kissimmee construction site break-in

Published  September 2, 2025 1:20pm EDT
Osceola County News
OCSO: 3 teens caught playing on construction site

Three teenagers -- aged 15, 17, and 18 -- were arrested after allegedly entering a construction site and messing with the equipment, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The construction company reported $5,000 in damaged to its equipment. Two teens were booked into the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center, and the 18-year-old was booked into the Osceola County Jail. Video shared by Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief

    • Three teens were arrested after breaking into a Kissimmee construction site and driving heavy equipment, deputies said. 
    • Aviation units tracked them as they fled on foot, leading to their capture. 
    • The suspects admitted to the crime and face burglary and felony charges.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three teens were arrested after they broke into a construction site in Kissimmee and caused thousands of dollars in damage, deputies said.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened around 3:49 a.m. on Aug. 22 at an active construction site on Old Lake Wilson Road. Surveillance video from the sheriff’s aviation unit captured the suspects — ages 15, 17 and 18 — operating two forklifts and a scissor lift after sneaking in through a gap in the fence.

When patrol deputies arrived, the suspects fled on foot, but aviation crews directed ground units to their hiding spot. All three were arrested without incident. Investigators said the teens admitted to entering the site and driving the equipment, which caused at least $5,000 in damage.

The suspects were charged with burglary, trespassing on a posted construction site, felony criminal mischief and resisting without violence. The two juveniles were booked into the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center, and the 18-year-old was taken to the Osceola County Jail.

Authorities said the sheriff’s aviation division continues its proactive surveillance of construction sites and other high-risk areas from the air.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

