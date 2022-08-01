Osceola Couple uses large roadside sign to help find missing dog

An Osceola County couple is trying to get the word out about their missing pup – who they believe may have been stolen.

Driving along busy Neptune Road, you can’t miss their sign. Handwritten, it says "Please give back our dog."

"We took our eyes off of her for like 60 seconds," said owner Jennifer Wray.

Wray says the dog went missing on July 23. The small pup named Jazzy was in the yard with her owners when she disappeared.

The couple says after realizing she was gone they looked everywhere. When then didn’t find her, they checked surveillance video.

Wray says around the time Jazzy disappeared, the recording shows a red car stop along Neptune Road near the front of their house. They believe that person may have taken the dog.

"I’ve built a life with her. She’s sweet. She’s precious. She’s a good dog. She’s very friendly. Very friendly. She doesn’t turn anybody away," Wray said about Jazzy. "We’ve put out flyers in St. Cloud, Kissimmee…. We’ve put up poster boards. Advertisements. Everything."

So far, those efforts, including the big sign have not helped bring the Jazzy home.

They’re hoping someone will see their story and a picture of the dog and act.

"I’m not mad. I will not be mad. I will not be angry. I’ll be thankful," Wray said.

Jazzy didn’t have on a collar, and she’s not microchipped. The couple says they filed a report with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.