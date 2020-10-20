Osceola County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off from Publix

article

A Florida woman is $1 million richer going into the holiday season after buying a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Norma Develbiss, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Develbiss bought the ticket from the Publix supermarket at 1910 John Young Parkway in Osceola County.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

