Osceola County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off from Publix
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida woman is $1 million richer going into the holiday season after buying a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.
Norma Develbiss, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Develbiss bought the ticket from the Publix supermarket at 1910 John Young Parkway in Osceola County.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
