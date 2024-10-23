Rosie Cristo: 15-year-old 'endangered' teen missing from Osceola County, deputies say

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Deputies said Rosie Cristo ran away from home during the early hours of Sept. 17, 2024, after reportedly getting into a fight with her parents. She has not been seen or heard from since.

OCSO initially posted about Cristo's disappearance on Sept. 23, 2024. A month later, OCSO referred to Cristo as a "missing, endangered runaway."

According to deputies, the girl was last seen on Ring doorbell camera near O'Berry Road and Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

Rosie is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown eyes, a pierced nose and shoulder-length brown hair featuring purple tips, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes on the sleeves, carrying a blue backpack.

Detectives have been actively investigating the case, but as of now, Rosie remains missing. Authorities said she has never run away before and has no known medical conditions.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on Rosie’s whereabouts or who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area on the night of September 17 to contact them at (407) 348-2222 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

