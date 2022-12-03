Osceola County sheriff brings fugitive back from Puerto Rico using new agreement

After signing an agreement with Puerto Rico's government, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office extradited two fugitives Friday and brought another back to Florida.

Elvis Rodriguez-Gutierrez was flanked by Sheriff Marcos Lopez and one of his detectives as they walked him through Orlando International Airport. He was wanted in Osceola County for failing to appear in court for drug charges.

Sheriff Lopez called him one of their most wanted.

Rodriguez-Gutierrez was shot in the arm while getting arrested in Puerto Rico. Earlier in the day, two suspects wanted in Puerto Rico were brought from the Osceola County Jail to Miami for an exchange with Puerto Rican police.

Sheriff Lopez says they have had problems with people committing crimes in Osceola, then fleeing to Puerto Rico.

"A lot of times from here, they’ll go to Puerto Rico or from Puerto Rico, they’ll come here and this is just an agreement that we have that expedites the process to have them brought back and forth a lot quicker," Lopez said.