Osceola County dirt bike accident, 16-year-old dead and 18-year-old seriously injured

A crash between a dirt bike and an SUV left a 16-year-old dead and an 18-year-old severely injured in Osceola County on Sunday evening.

The 16-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were riding a 2004 Honda Dirt Bike northbound in the southbound lane of Marigold Avenue.

An SUV (2010 Chevrolet Traverse) was driving on the southbound lane on Marigold Avenue.

The dirt bike driver swerved left trying to avoid the SUV and ended up crashing into a metal pole on the shoulder of the road.

The 16-year-old driver flew from the dirt bike, landing in the path of the SUV and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passenger was also transported with serious injuries.

The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured and remained at the scene.

This crash is currently still under investigation.