Osceola County deputy fired, accused of helping cousin escape arrest

An Osceola County Sheriff's deputy was fired, accused of helping a relative escape an arrest.

Kevin Encarnacion, 27, was a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office since 2017.

He was fired after being accused of helping a relative escape an arrest.

The sheriff says Encarnacion's cousin, Enrique Davis, threw a brick at his wife, shattering glass when it hit a window.

According to the sheriff, Davis left the home, reached out to the deputy, and asked him for help.

Sheriff Lopez says Encarnacion then gave his cousin information to escape an arrest.

According to the sheriff, Encarnacion used the department's computers illegally to look at the evidence, warned Davis not to pick up the phone when deputies called and told investigators the victim had mental health issues.

On Tuesday, Encarnacion was arrested and charged with official misconduct and accessory after the fact. Both are third-degree felonies.

Sheriff Lopez says the domestic violence victim helped in the investigation against the deputy by showing investigators communications between Encarnacion and her husband.

