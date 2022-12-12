Expand / Collapse search

Osceola County deputies search for Kissimmee man, 24, missing for days

Osceola County
Rickey Paul Murray Jr. was last seen on Dec. 6, 2022. [Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office]

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Rickey Paul Murray Jr. was last seen in the vicinity of a bus drop-off along Pleasant Street in Kissimmee on Dec. 6, 2022.

He was wearing a burgundy shirt, black or brown pants, and black dress shoes. He sometimes wears reading glasses. Murray is 5 feet, 11 inches ta,ll and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information as to Murray's whereabouts, call 407-348-2222 or 911.