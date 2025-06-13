Child drowns in Central Florida pond while on vacation with family, deputies say

The Brief A child drowned on Friday morning in a Central Florida pond. The child was on vacation with their family. Officials say the drowning was accidental in nature and does not appear to be criminal.



A child drowned on Friday morning in a Central Florida pond while on vacation with his family, Osceola County deputies say.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded to reports of a possible drowning on Friday morning in the area around Westgate Boulevard in Kissimmee.

The area is next to the Westgate Vacation Villas Resort, which is in close proximity to the Central Florida theme parks and dozens of other resorts.

Osceola County Fire Rescue (OCFR) said they took the child to the hospital, but they did not survive.

Officials say the drowning was accidental in nature and does not appear to be criminal.

The child and their family were visiting the area on vacation, authorities say.

What they're saying:

"Out of respect and consideration for the family during this difficult time, we will not be releasing any additional information regarding this incident," deputies with the OCSO said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any details on what led to the drowning and have not identified the child.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

