Osceola County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured after car flips multiple times: Troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead, and three people are seriously injured, following a crash where the involved vehicle flipped over multiple times in the early hours of Saturday morning in Osceola County, troopers say.
A crash report shows that all four people involved in the wreck were in their early-to-mid 20s.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash took place around 2:55 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 4 at Mile Marker 64 in Osceola County.
Troopers said a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the inside lane when the driver lost control of the car. The car ran off the road onto the right shoulder, causing it to overturn several times.
Authorities said one of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman, was thrown from the car and died.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were transported to the hospital. Officials said the three were seriously injured, but have non-life-threatening wounds.
What we don't know:
Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the driver of the car to lose control of the vehicle.
Troopers said the crash currently remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol in a crash report on April 26, 2025.