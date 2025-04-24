Orphaned baby manatee rescued in South Florida, now recovering at Sea World

The Brief A baby manatee under a month old was rescued in southern Florida after being found alone and struggling in strong currents. Wildlife experts suspect the calf may have been accidentally separated from its mother, who hasn’t been located. The calf is now receiving care at Sea World Orlando as officials urge the public to avoid interfering with marine wildlife.



‘Respect wildlife and keep your distance’

What we know:

A baby manatee, less than one month old, was rescued in southern Florida after being found alone and struggling in a waterway with a strong current. Boaters who noticed the calf alerted authorities, and the Dolphin Research Center, in coordination with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), carried out the rescue. The young manatee is now receiving care at Sea World Orlando, where staff are working to rehabilitate him for a future release back into the wild.

What we don't know:

The fate of the calf’s mother remains unknown. Rescue officials found no signs that she had died, leaving open the possibility that the pair became separated, possibly due to human activity or environmental conditions. It is also unclear how long the calf was alone before being found or what the full extent of its condition was at the time of rescue.

The backstory:

Manatee calves typically remain with their mothers for up to two years, relying on them for nourishment, protection, and guidance. Finding a calf this young alone is highly unusual and concerning. The incident highlights the risks posed to marine wildlife by increasing human interaction and water traffic, particularly in Florida’s heavily used waterways.

Florida’s manatee population has faced mounting threats in recent years, from habitat degradation to increased boat traffic. Orphaned or distressed manatees are becoming more common rescue cases, prompting wildlife organizations to emphasize the importance of public awareness and conservation efforts. Encounters like this underscore the need for boaters and beachgoers to respect wildlife spaces and avoid direct interference.

The calf was spotted and rescued earlier this week, with details confirmed by officials on Thursday. After being stabilized on site, the manatee was quickly transported to Sea World Orlando, where he remains under professional care. The organization has not yet named the animal and is continuing to monitor his progress toward recovery.

What they're saying:

"This is one of the reasons it is always important to respect wildlife and keep your distance," said Allie Prokovec of the Dolphin Research Center. "You could be unknowingly separating a mother from her calf."

Sea World Orlando also issued a reminder: "If you spot a stranded or distressed marine animal, please notify Florida Fish and Wildlife. Do not attempt to intervene on your own."

