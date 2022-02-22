Ormond Beach residents find anti-Semitic flyers in driveway

Residents in Ormond Beach were disturbed to find anti-Semitic flyers in their driveway.

"Everyone was disgusted by it. It was the talk of the street. We called the police. We all couldn’t believe it. We threw that stuff away as fast as we could look at it," said resident Paul Dodd.

Dodd and several of his neighbors on Riverside Drive woke up to the flyers Monday morning, sealed in a plastic bag filled with rice.

"It was bullet point after bullet point of anti-Semitic comments, and it was pretty revolting," he explained.

Similar flyers were also dumped in neighborhoods in Brevard County earlier this month. A few weeks before that, Miami and Surfside neighborhoods were targeted.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents in Florida rose 40 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Marvin Miller with the local Jewish Federation says it’s troubling things like this still happen.

"It just happens. There’s people out there that are bigots, and they’re going to find some group to attack," he said.

