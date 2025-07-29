Florida officer who slammed handcuffed woman sentenced: 'That’s your job in law enforcement to deal with all sorts of people'

The Brief Ex-Ormond Beach officer Jacob Cannon will serve six months for slamming a handcuffed woman during a DUI booking. The woman suffered a head injury requiring stitches; the incident was caught on video. Cannon will also serve two years of probation and must surrender his law enforcement certification.



A former Ormond Beach police officer has been sentenced to six months in jail for slamming a handcuffed woman to the floor during a jail booking last year — an incident captured on video.

What we know:

Former Ormond Beach police officer Jacob Cannon was sentenced to six months in jail for using excessive force against a handcuffed woman during a jail booking in 2023.

The incident, caught on video, shows Cannon slamming the woman—who had been arrested for DUI—to the floor, causing a gash on her forehead that required stitches. Cannon pleaded no contest to the charges and will also serve two years of probation.

The backstory:

The woman, identified in court as Miss McRee, was arrested for driving under the influence and was visibly intoxicated during the booking process. The encounter escalated when Cannon used physical force while she was restrained. The video of the incident became central to the investigation, leading to internal and criminal reviews. Cannon resigned from the department in January amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released whether any disciplinary actions were taken within the department prior to Cannon’s resignation or if there are other incidents in his personnel file. It is also unclear whether McRee has pursued or plans to pursue civil litigation.

Big picture view:

The case raises broader concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officers during jail intakes, particularly involving intoxicated or uncooperative individuals. It also reflects the ongoing scrutiny law enforcement agencies face in incidents involving use of force, especially when captured on video.

What they're saying:

During Cannon’s sentencing hearing, Volusia County Judge Kathryn Weston acknowledged the woman, identified as Miss McRee, was highly intoxicated and verbally abusive but said that did not justify Cannon’s actions.

"I have watched all of the videos. Ms. McRee was highly intoxicated, she was verbally abusive, but that’s your job in law enforcement to deal with all sorts of people, including people who are hostile, verbally abusive and highly intoxicated," Weston said.

What's next:

Cannon was sentenced to six months in jail, with credit for 11 days already served, followed by two years of probation. As part of the sentence, he must also surrender his law enforcement certification.