Ormond Beach man arrested following woman's suspected fentanyl overdose

article

The Brief A 35-year-old Ormond Beach woman died Wednesday morning from a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a swift investigation. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Trevin D. Smith hours later after arranging a sting operation and recovering evidence during a brief foot chase.



A suspected fentanyl overdose that killed a 35-year-old woman Wednesday morning led to the swift arrest of an alleged drug dealer, authorities said.

What we know:

Trevin D. Smith, 32, was taken into custody less than eight hours after the woman’s death, following an investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Overdose Task Force. Detectives said they found messages on the victim’s phone indicating Smith had recently sold her fentanyl and was offering to sell more.

Posing as the victim, detectives arranged a meeting with Smith at a 7-Eleven in Ormond Beach. When deputies moved in, Smith fled on foot, leading them on a brief chase to a nearby gas station. During the pursuit, he allegedly tossed a cellphone and a small bag of fentanyl, both of which were recovered.

Smith faces multiple charges, including sale and delivery of fentanyl, resisting arrest, using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, driving with a suspended license, and child neglect. Deputies said his toddler was in the back seat of his vehicle at the time of arrest, unrestrained and without a child safety seat.

He is being held without bond. The overdose death remains under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: