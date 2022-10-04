Orlo Vista food distribution helps those recovering from Hurricane Ian

Second Harvest Food Bank and The Islamic Society of Central Florida teamed up to distribute food to those in Orlo Vista and surrounding areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

"It’s a little rough this time," said Virginia Taylor-McCord who was in line early to make sure she got food to take home.

She says food insecurity was already an issue for some in Central Florida, now with flooding and power outages because of the storm made the situation is even worse.



"I get so excited that I see that. So I can fill the tank now. The money I would have used, I can fill the gas tank now," she said.

13 volunteers loaded up cars at Old Winter Garden Road. The event began after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, but some lined up to get food as early as 7 a.m.

"We know that many families here in the Orlo Vista area were severely impacted by flooding and other damages from Hurricane Ian, so we added this as a special distribution this week," said Erika Spence of Second Harvest Food Bank.



At least 400 people were given ready-to-go meals, canned food, produce and more.



"Just to know that people are being able to be in a better place because of the work that we are doing is phenomenal to me," added Godfrey Brun of The Islamic Society of Central Florida.



For information on future food distributions go to: feedhopenow.org

Second Harvest says they are also taking donations for those who want to help. They tell us every $10 donated is turned into 40 meals for those in need.