Orlando woman, 10-year-old boy killed in crash in Osceola County, troopers say

An Orlando woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on State Road 429 at mile marker 1.

Authorities said three pickup trucks – a 2021 Ford F-350, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado – were traveling southbound on State Road 429 when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado began to slow down.

MORE NEWS:

As a result, the second Silverado began to slow down as well. Troopers said the Ford F-350, however, did not slow down for the second Silverado ahead and crashed into the back of it, causing that truck to crash into the truck ahead of it.

A 35-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy – who were passengers of the second Silverado – died of their injuries.

In all, four people, including the driver of the Ford truck, suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.