Funding crisis: Brevard County's $2B-plus shortfall for flooding fix, infrastructure projects

Brevard County officials say a massive infrastructure funding shortfall is slowing efforts to address persistent flooding in northern parts of the county, frustrating residents who demanded answers from commissioners this week.

FOX 35 has been in North Brevard over the past several months speaking to residents dealing with persistent flooding.

The backstory:

Many residents in Mims lost homes, pastures and properties during storms this year, even when there was no hurricane. They are frustrated and demanding answers about where their tax dollars are going and why more isn’t being done to alleviate drainage and stormwater problems.

The Meeting

On Tuesday, some residents came out to the county commission meeting to get an update about where things stand when it comes to flooding fixes. They didn’t get the answers they were seeking.

County officials informed the board and residents that the county is short more than $2 billion on infrastructure projects across the county. Officials say they just don’t have the funding to get past the design and study phases for numerous projects in the region.

Commissioner Tom Goodson says if residents want fixes, raising taxes would be the simplest solution to create cash fast.

The commission moved forward with starting discussions about the Save Our Indian River Lagoon fund and seeing what money in that account could be used for flooding projects in the area.

What they're saying:

Residents are frustrated with a lack of attention to infrastructure improvements across the county.

"The flooding is ridiculous," said Keith Edwards, whose apartment complex in Mims has flooded six times in the past year.

"We have an infrastructure crisis," said Sandra Sullivan, who’s a Brevard County resident.

The D2 commissioner says a lot of money has been spent studying the flooding in North Brevard, and there aren’t enough resources to fix all the issues.

"If you’re going to help flooding in Mims or North Merritt Island and you wanted to correct it next year, the single thing to do would be to raise taxes. Raise taxes," said Commissioner Tom Goodson.

Commissioners agreed to start looking at the lagoon tax for potential funding sources for projects.

"There aren’t projects today, but I would only say to you, I’m willing to work with you toward that goal," said Rob Feltner, who’s the District 4 Commissioner.

What's next:

County staff is collecting more information about how bad the backlog is when it comes to projects needed. The board will be briefed again at a meeting in January.