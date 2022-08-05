Orlando weekend forecast: Will it rain in Central Florida?

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, touch cooler along the beaches. A bit of drier air has arrived on the Florida peninsula, so rain chances will be on the lowest along the coast-highest in the Western Peninsula closer to I-75. Heavy rain and lightning look likely in some of the better defined storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the low-mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and keep your eyes on the sky this afternoon. There is a 40% chance for storms to arrive between 2-6 p.m. Park visitors should seek shelter if threatening skies approach.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches are looking mainly dry weather for much of this Friday. Could be a few brief passing coastal showers but don't let it ruin your beach plans. Rain chances come in at 20% or less through the day. Surf continues in the 1-2' range as a small, Southeast trade swell dribbles in. Rip current risk is low. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Moisture will increase across the peninsula again late this week and into the weekend as an upper level low twirls across Florida from the Atlantic. Rain chances return to the 50%-60%+ range for the afternoon hours during this time.

Tropics still quiet, storm formation not expected for the next 5 days. Saharan Dust continues to dominate the Atlantic skies.