Orlando weather: Warmer temps, sunshine for Central Florida

It's another cooler start but not as chilly as we saw with yesterday's chilly start to the day.

You will still need the extra layer as you are headed out the door, but you can probably shed that off by the afternoon.

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Temperatures kicking off our Thursday in the upper 40s and low 50s in Orlando. Luckily, we will see a warm-up in action as temperatures are finally getting back towards seasonable for this time of year.

A mix of clouds and sun linger today with temperatures once again finally feeling like Florida again! Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

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Tonight we are in for mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the low 50s. Still cool by Florida standards, but our overnight temps will warm up as we head into the weekend.

High pressure is taking hold. This will keep our weather calm, dry and warmer as we look ahead to the end of the week and the weekend.

There is a lot of sunshine looking ahead and temps will climb back to average (upper 70s) by the end of the week.

Temperatures pop back up into the 80s this weekend, so if you are on spring break, a beach day is finally in the forecast.