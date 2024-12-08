Orlando weather: Warmer conditions into the afternoon

TODAY: Despite the chilly temperatures this morning, we'll see a dramatic warm-up this afternoon across Central Florida. Highs will reach the low 70s near the coast and will be closer to the mid 70s further inland. We'll stay rain-free and clear today with abundant sunshine in the works.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our rollercoaster-like pattern continues this week! As we begin the new work week, winds will make a shift and move in from the south. This will be a big player in giving our temperatures a big boost for Monday and Tuesday, with highs soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our stretch of warm and dry weather won't last long, though. Big changes will unfold on Wednesday, as a cold front moves in. This front will increase our rain chances Wednesday, with scattered showers likely for many. As the rain exits, temperatures will take a tumble. Highs will turn dramatically colder as soon as Thursday morning, with lows falling back into the 30s and 40s and highs struggling to reach the low 60s! The cold snap won't last too long, as highs look to rebound into the 70s by Saturday.