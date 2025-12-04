Orlando weather: Warm weather rest of the week, rain possible this weekend

The Brief Another cool start to the day, but temperatures will warm up this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s across Central Florida The rest of the week will be warm, but rain will be possible this weekend.



After a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we'll warm up nicely this afternoon.

Plan for highs to climb into the 70s for this afternoon. Near the coast, temperatures will reach the low 70s, while inland areas will be closer to the upper 70s. In Orlando, plan for a high of 78° which is still a few degrees above our average high of 76°. With mostly clear skies, expect lots of sunshine.

Thursday night's forecast

Mostly clear and milder tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow morning.

Warm weather to end the week, cooler temps on the way

The rest of the work week features more sunshine but also unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will climb back into the 80s tomorrow as winds begin to shift and move in from the south/southwest. Highs near 80° will stick around for most of the weekend. However, shower chances will return to the forecast too.

A cold front will move in Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing our next round of changes. A 20% chance of rain will be possible, before a 60% chance on Sunday. We'll dry out as we head into Monday of next week, which will feature some noticeably cooler temperatures.

Plan for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s as overnight lows dip down into the 40s and 50s for at least Tuesday and Wednesday morning.