Orlando weather: Warm weather kicks off weekend in Central Florida before cold front arrives

On this Friday, the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking an incoming cold front. This front will serve to increase clouds, rain chances and Southwest winds today. Before any rain arrives, the atmosphere will warm plenty this afternoon. Mid-80s are likely from the interior and all the way out to the Atlantic shoreline.

Seabreeze cooling appears out of the forecast today. Rain chances are possible beginning early in the afternoon but, higher coverage around 30% develops by the evening. Rain amounts look rather low.

BEACHES:

The beaches see very warm temps today. South-Southwest breezes will drive the warmth-skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Rain chances are low for the early afternoon with better prospects developing for the late evening hours-coverage stands at 30%.

Rip current risk is moderate to high. Surf zone features the ongoing pulse of Northeast groundswell with SSW winds keeping conditions on the cleaner side for much of the day. Surf height remains around waist-chest high-fun at the right sandbar and right tide time.

THEME PARKS:

A great day to head to the theme parks. Highs park-side will reach the mid-80s with mixed skies. Rain chances increase by mid-late afternoon and through the evening. Coverage stands at 30% in a few scattered showers and isolated storms. Rain totals look low.

OUTLOOK:

The weekend brings great weather and a time change! Don't forget to "SPRING FORWARD" one hour before hitting the sheets Saturday night! Expect plenty of sunshine over the weekend with highs in the 80s & periodic breezes. By Monday, the next front arrives.

This front will enhance clouds and rain chances during this time-coverage now stands at 50% in scattered showers and storms. Behind the front, cooler weather arrives. Expect breezy winds and highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

Wakes up temps will be back in the mid-50s by Tuesday morning, mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning.