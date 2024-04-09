Orlando weather: Warm temps, sunny skies on tap Tuesday; showers, storms possible on Thursday

Warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies are on the way for our Tuesday across Central Florida. The morning begins on a pleasant and mild note, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s as you step out the door.

Plan for afternoon highs to reach the upper 70s near the coast and mid-80s for inland areas of Central Florida.

IMPACT DAY: While Thursday's forecast does feature showers and storms, they will not get to much Central Florida until the late afternoon hours. As it stands now, the majority of Thursday will be dry, windy and warm.

Those in our Gainesville communities will see an earlier arrival time of these storms, along with an increased risk of a few strong storms. Damaging winds will be the main impact as these storms move into the region Thursday afternoon.

At this point, the storms will be steadily weakening before making it to the Orlando metro well after dark. Even outside of any thunderstorms, it will be a gusty day with speeds as high as around 30 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once our cold front passes late Thursday, we'll dry out with a small drop in temperatures. Highs will warm into the low 80s by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend with plenty of sunshine.