Orlando weather: Warm temps in Central Florida this weekend. When will the rain arrive?

It's another morning featuring patchy dense fog across Central Florida.

It's quite hit-and-miss, and will gradually lift and clear out after sunrise by 8-9 a.m.

The rest of the day will feature a mostly sunny sky, by this afternoon it will be quite beautiful. Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning, up into the low 70s along the coast and mid 70s inland.

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be mild as a whole, falling into the low and middle 50s.

Warm weekend ahead

Tomorrow will be another warm one as temperatures climb into the upper 70s for highs, just shy of the 80-degree mark. We'll see mostly sunny skies to start off Saturday with increasing clouds as the day wears on.

Daytona 500 — Sunday will be a warm, windy, and at times, wet day ahead of a cold front.

With the Daytona 500 taking place on Sunday, we're watching these chances and impacts closely. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph Sunday, which may influence drivers on the track.

Temperatures will be quite warm, climbing into the low 80s for highs. The biggest impact would be the chance of rain. So far, there's growing confidence that the heaviest of the rain associated with a cold front will stay to the northwest during the Daytona 500 race. However, there is the risk of a few isolated to scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the rain does look to be on the lighter end of the scale. Pinpointing the timing and exact location of these showers will be vital to the race and any delays or postponements that may or may not take place.

Late Sunday night and into early Monday, the main round of rain and storms will push into the region ahead of a cold front.

With a few isolated thunderstorms in the cards, gusty winds and periods of downpours will be possible. Scattered rain and storms will stick around all the way into the early and mid-afternoon hours. We'll gradually dry things out before sunset Monday afternoon.

Beyond Monday, the forecast looks warm, sunny, dry. Temperatures will be warming up in a big way for next week. Highs will approach the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.