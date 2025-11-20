Orlando weather: Warm, sunny weather sticking around Central Florida

The Brief After a cool start to the day, temperatures will reach the high 70s, low 80s across Central Florida. The warm, sunny weather will continue for the next several days. The weather pattern will change by Thanksgiving, with scattered showers a possibility.



As you make your way out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across Central Florida.

There will be some areas of patchy dense fog as well, especially in Lake, Sumter, and Marion Counties this morning. This will gradually lift and clear out near and just after sunrise. Afternoon highs will remain above our average high of 78°, as Orlando peaks today at 83°. Skies will be mostly clear with abundant sunshine and low humidity.

Thursday night's forecast

Mostly clear, quiet, and calm. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dry, sunny stretch continues into next week

This persistent pattern of warm, dry, and sunny weather will continue for the next several days. A large ridge of high pressure will be the dominating factor of the forecast even into next week.

We'll remain rain-free and mostly sunny for at least the next week or so and temperatures will continue to climb to above-average levels. The warmest temperatures look to arrive this weekend as highs approach the middle 80s.

Weather changes:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we're seeing signs that this pattern may finally break. This will allow for cooler temperatures, clouds, and the potential for rain towards mid to late parts of next week. We're anticipating a cold front that looks to try and sweep into the region. The exact timing of this front is something we're still working to fine-tune in the coming days.

However, it appears the Thanksgiving holiday could see the best chances of scattered showers and the low chance of an isolated storm or two. We're still over a week out from this system, so stay tuned!