Orlando weather: Warm stretch for Central Florida before cool temps return

The Brief Warm weather for Central Florida the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s. Another cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures to the area next week.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on the way for today. Temperatures will be quite mild, as highs climb into the low 70s near the coast and mid to upper 70s for inland areas.

A few spotty showers can't be ruled out either. However, only a 10% chance of a few light showers is expected.

Thursday night's forecast

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm into the overnight. Morning lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Warm weather returns

Starting tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the low 80s for highs for many across Central Florida.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the weekend, with the mid 80s on the way for Sunday. Winds will be breezy Sunday into Monday as winds gust up to 25 mph+.

This will be out ahead of our next cold front, which is set to arrive late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers (40%) are likely with the passage of this front.

Temperatures will be notably cooler as a result on Tuesday. Morning lows Tuesday will dip down into the 40s with highs only warming into the 50s.