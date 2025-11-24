Orlando weather: Warm start to the week before cooler temperatures arrive on Thanksgiving

The Brief The day starts with morning fog that will burn off by 9 a.m. The first half of the week will be warm with temperatures in the 80s Cooler temperatures arrive on Thanksgiving and will stick around through Saturday.



Beautiful conditions with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82° to start the week.

Tonight's forecast

Patchy fog develops under clear skies, with a low 64°.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving

Warming conditions with partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching 84°. Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a brief shower on Thanksgiving. High of 74°.

Black Friday:

Partly sunny and cool with a high of 66-69°.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend into next week, with 80s making a big return for at least the first week of December.