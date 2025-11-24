Orlando weather: Warm start to the week before cooler temperatures arrive on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. - Beautiful conditions with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82° to start the week.
Tonight's forecast
Patchy fog develops under clear skies, with a low 64°.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving
Warming conditions with partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching 84°. Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a brief shower on Thanksgiving. High of 74°.
Black Friday:
Partly sunny and cool with a high of 66-69°.
Temperatures will warm up this weekend into next week, with 80s making a big return for at least the first week of December.
