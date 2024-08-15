Orlando weather: Warm and muggy day with afternoon storms possible on Thursday

It's a warm and muggy start to our Thursday across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front is currently pushing through which will help shift our winds out of the northeast, meaning it won't be quite as sweltering as previous days and weeks.

Plan for highs in the low 90s for inland areas and upper 80s for the beaches. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible today as well, with a 40% chance.

THIS WEEKEND: A great looking stretch of weather is on the way, just in time for the start of the weekend. Temperatures won't be nearly as hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll also be on the drier side, with minimal rain chances through Sunday. Temperatures bounce back into the mid-90s Sunday.

TROPICS: As of 5AM, Hurricane Ernesto remains a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph. On the latest forecast track, it's set to strengthen into a Category 3, major hurricane tomorrow.

It will make landfall over the island of Bermuda by late Friday and into early Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.