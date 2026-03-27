Orlando weather: Warm end to the week before slightly cooler, windy weekend

A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning across Central Florida. This will gradually clear by 9 or10 a.m., leaving us under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm up in a big way this afternoon. Plan for highs in the low 80s at the beaches and into the mid and upper 80s inland.

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A few stray showers and downpours will be possible this afternoon as well, at 10-20%. This will fade and clear out an hour or so after sunset.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will be mild, dipping down into the low and middle 60s for Saturday morning lows.

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Cold front brings possible showers, wind gusts

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing with it multiple impacts that will likely affect your weekend plans. In the rain department, a 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers, downpours, and a few thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow.

It's safe to say it won't be an all-day washout, even though we could use the rain. That being said, for any outdoor plans you have, it's a good idea to bring a rain jacket or umbrella just in case.

An even bigger impact than the rain will be the wind associated with this system. By tomorrow afternoon, plan for wind gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor lawn furniture or items. This will also create rough conditions at the beaches with a high risk of rip currents and very choppy surf.

For Sunday, a few spotty showers will linger in the region. Winds will remain quite gusty with peak speeds of around 35 mph. These winds are what will help usher in cooler temperatures as highs only warm into the low and mid 70s on Sunday.

Daily rounds of very isolated afternoon showers and downpours will stick around for the majority of the work week. Temperatures will rebound quickly as well, as highs warm back into the low 80s for the start of the work week and will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s by Friday.