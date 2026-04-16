Orlando Weather: Warm, dry weather continues, fire danger rises

The Brief Central Florida is bracing for warmer temperatures, which are expected to climb into the 90s by Friday. On Thursday, April 16, the high in Orlando is 86 degrees, with temperatures slightly cooler on the coast. While high pressure systems are keeping the region dry and increasing fire danger inland, the persistent weather pattern is also generating two-to-four-foot waves and a high risk for dangerous rip currents along the coast all week.



Temperatures across Central Florida are continuing to rise as highs in the 90s are expected Friday.

Accompanying these warmer temperatures is dry weather expected throughout next week, but also increases in fire danger in areas further from the coast.

Thursday, April 16 temperatures

Hourly forecast for April 16, 2026.

As of 5 a.m., temperatures ranged from the high 50s to the low 60s. Patchy fog in the area will clear up by 9 a.m.

Palm Coast: 55 degrees

Titusville: 57 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 72 degrees

Leesburg: 63 degrees

Orlando: 63 degrees

Kissimmee: 64 degrees

Winter Haven: 59 degrees

Forecast highs for April 16, 2026.

Looking ahead into the day, temperatures will reach 73 degrees by 9 a.m. and 79 degrees by 11 a.m. The forecast high for Orlando is 86 degrees.

High pressures keep Central Florida dry. However, this also continues to push water up to the coast, increasing the rip current risk. Dangerous currents are predicted all week, with two to four foot waves on Thursday.

Read more: 4 tips to spotting a rip current along Central Florida coast

Meanwhile, this system is pushing against parts of the Midwest, causing several storms and six to eight inches of rain as well as flash flooding concerns, Garner said.

Wildfire Alert!



Alachua County Fire Rescue and Windsor Fire Department are on the scene of a wildfire east of the Gainesville Regional Airport on State Road 26. It is now 150 acres and growing with 0% containment.



The public should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/audN5FcT3I — Alachua County (@AlachuaCounty) April 15, 2026

Fire danger increases

FOX 35's Brooks Garner reported that the likelihood of fire danger increases in areas further west from Florida's coast. In areas such as Ocala and Gainesville, the fire danger is quite high, Garner reported, saying a wildfire occurred near the Gainesville Regional Airport on Wednesday.

As of April 15, Orange County remains under a burn ban, while the remainder of Central Florida counties are not under a burn ban.

Orlando forecast for April 16, 2026.

Looking ahead

Garner predicted the weather to be comfortable and breezy for early next week.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s this weekend and cool down to the high 70s early next week. A 20% chance of rain is predicted for Monday, April 20.