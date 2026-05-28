Deadly Cocoa dog attack: Dogs to be euthanized after owner remains behind bars, sheriff says

The Brief A Brevard County woman remains held behind bars on a felony manslaughter charge after her two loose dogs, Max and Mako, mauled a Cocoa neighbor to death. The victim, 50-year-old Jodi Cowan, was attacked during an early morning walk, and despite her husband's desperate attempt to fend off the animals with a knife, she later died at a local trauma center. Court records and law enforcement statements reveal that the owner had a long history of citations for her dogs repeatedly escaping and attacking people, prompting a judge to permanently ban her from ever owning animals again.



A Florida woman is being held accountable in court this week after her two dogs allegedly launched a fatal attack that left a local woman dead.

Linda Cutler will remain behind bars after she was taken into custody for one count of manslaughter. The Brevard County Sheriff's office said Cutler's two dogs – Max and Mako – escaped from the yard and attacked and killed Jodi Cowan.

The dogs are currently in custody with Animal Control and are set to be euthanized, the sheriff's office reported.

Linda Cutler was denied bond after he dogs allegedly mauled a Florida woman to death.

What we know:

Linda Cutler was charged with one count of manslaughter following the death of a Cocoa woman. Investigators say Cutler's dogs escaped their fence and attacked and killed a woman – identified as Jodi Cowan, 50 – walking home.

Court records show this isn't the first time Cutler has had a run-in with the law concerning her two dogs. Records show she was previously cited for not vaccinating her dogs and for several incidents involving allegedly hurting people. According to investigators, Cutler knew the dogs frequently escaped from the yard and had previously bitten another person.

"Her inaction led to the horrific death of an innocent woman," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Jodi Cowan, 50, was killed after two dogs attacked her in a neighborhood, deputies say.

What led to the attack?

Investigators said Cowan was walking her dog in her neighborhood during the early morning hours when she was attacked by Cutler's dogs.

Authorities said the dogs knocked Cowan to the ground, mauled her and dragged her across the area. Cowan’s husband rushed outside after hearing her screams and attempted to stop the attack by swinging a knife at the dogs, investigators said.

Two dogs are set to be euthanized after attacking and killing a Cocoa woman.

Cowan was taken to a trauma center, where she died several hours later from her injuries.

"A woman is dead, and two dogs are about to be euthanized because of your uselessness," Ivey told Cutler as she was taken into custody.

What's next:

The sheriff said Cutler knew her dogs were repeatedly getting out of her fenced-in yard and attacking people.

A judge prevented Cutler from possessing or owning any animal again.

Her next court date is scheduled for June.